Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 02 September 2022 – Former Miss Universe Kenya Racheal Mbuki is over the moon after her mzungu husband surprised her with an expensive gift.

The beauty queen, who is now a television host and entertainment reporter, took to social media and posted photos of a 2023 Porsche Cayenne that her American husband bought her at a showroom in Los Angeles.

She thanked him for the multi-million gift and said he is the best husband any lady could ever wish for.

See photos of the high-end car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.