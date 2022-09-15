Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has mocked Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters after President William Ruto’s government increased fuel prices to a record high.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), on Wednesday evening, announced new prices of fuel with Super Petrol increasing by Ksh20 to a record high Ksh179.30 per litre, Diesel increased by Ksh25 to Ksh165 while Kerosene increased by Ksh20 to Ksh147.94 in Nairobi.

Reacting to the massive fuel price hike, Babu, who was the fiercest critic of Ruto, said Kenya Kwanza Alliance celebrations have been short like ‘Mapenzi ya Kuku’ and Kenyans are back to the jungle.

He further said Kenyans wanted freedom but they are back in the jungle where cartels ruled the country.

“We wanted Freedom and it’s finally here as fuel prices hike. We are back in the jungle. Hii celebration imekuwa fupi kama Mapenzi ya kuku,” Babu Owino stated.

