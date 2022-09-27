Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – A renowned blogger associated with Kenya Kwanza Alliance has revealed the person who had a motive of killing International Criminal Court (ICC) suspect Lawyer Paul Gicheru.

Gicheru was indicted by The Hague-based court in 2018 in connection with bribing witnesses in the crimes against humanity case facing President William Ruto.

The lawyer was found dead at his home in Nairobi on Monday evening and investigators suspect it is a case of food poisoning.

On 3rd November 2020, Gicheru surrendered to ICC custody after the completion of the necessary national proceedings.

His first appearance before the Court took place on 6th November 2020. On 1st February 2021, he was released to Kenya with specific conditions restricting liberty.

Rumour had it that Gicheru was sent by the ‘deep state’ to ICC to try to incriminate Ruto, who was vying for the presidency in 2022.

Commenting on social media on Monday evening, Kenya Kwanza Alliance blogger, Nahashon Kimemia, claimed that Gicheru was killed by the people who sent him to ICC to try to incriminate Ruto who was leading a ‘hustler revolution’

“Paul Gicheru’s death breaks my heart. They threatened him into reigniting a case against the Hustler at the ICC.

“It didn’t work & they lost the election. Now they can’t risk him staying alive never knowing whether he’ll spill the beans, so they killed the old man. Terrible people,” Kimemia wrote on his Twitter page.

