Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – Former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Richard Ngatia, was on Monday spotted at President-Elect William Ruto’s residence in Karen after the Supreme Court upheld his victory during the August 9th Presidential election.

Ngatia, who has been supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was spotted together with Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja.

Ngatia, who is the President of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) was adversely mentioned in the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) scandal where over Sh 20 billion was looted by close associates of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Many Kenyans have been surprised by the appearance of Ngatia since during his campaigns, Ruto promised to prosecute all those who looted the money if he became President.

Now many are wondering whether Ruto will apprehend Ngatia while is currently dining with him.

Here are photos of KEMSA looter Richard Ngatia at Ruto’s Karen residence.

