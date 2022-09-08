Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 08 September 2022 – A distressed family is looking for their missing son who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.
Edwin Kinyua, a 4th-year student at KCA University, was last seen at Allsops along Thika Road wearing blue jeans and a grey hoodie.
His sister took to social media and circulated his photo as they try to establish his whereabouts.
This is what she posted.
