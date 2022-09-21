Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Fast rising KBC sports anchor, Caren Kibett, has of late been catching the attention of TV fanatics.

Although she has been in the media industry for close to a decade, she started getting a lot of publicity just recently, thanks to her beauty.

The petite TV beauty has a body to die for.

She took to her Instagram account and flaunted her flawless bikini body.

See the juicy photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.