Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Fast rising KBC sports anchor, Caren Kibett, has of late been catching the attention of TV fanatics.
Although she has been in the media industry for close to a decade, she started getting a lot of publicity just recently, thanks to her beauty.
The petite TV beauty has a body to die for.
She took to her Instagram account and flaunted her flawless bikini body.
See the juicy photos.
