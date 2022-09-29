Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – Hollywood actress, Hayden Panettiere has described her and boxing icon, Wladimir Klitschko’s custody arrangement of daughter Kaya.

Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing champion, obtained full custody of the now-7-year-old in 2018, after Hayden battled post partum depression and alcoholism. Ever since then Kaya has been in Ukraine with her father but in a new interview with Jade Pinkett Smitt’s ‘Red Table Talk’, Hayden says it is her “hope” that it will change.

She has “never been back to California,” Panettiere told the “Red Table Talk” co-hosts on Wednesday, September 28.

The “Remember the Titans” star noted that she has “seen” her daughter, who lived in Ukraine until she was taken “elsewhere because it was dangerous” when Russia invaded.

“I go over there. … I wish there was more of a bringing her to visit,” the “Nashville” alum, 33, said.

However, Hayden has not “gotten any hints” that the current custody situation will change.

“I’ve been told that I can go over and see her anytime,” “I just have to keep the hope that one day when she is old enough for her opinion to be respected a little bit more and her wants are heard, that there will be more proactivity on that side.”

In 2009, Panettiere met then-world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko at the book launch party for mutual acquaintance Diana Jenkins’ Room 23, in which both Panettiere and Klitschko were featured. They soon began dating. In May 2011, she announced that they had split. Both cited the long-distance nature of their relationship as the reason, and said they would remain close friends. In April 2013 they came back and in October 2013, she announced her engagement to Klitschko. In December 2014, Panettiere gave birth to their daughter.

In October 2015, Panettiere voluntarily checked into a facility for treatment.

Speaking To Jada Pinkett Smith, Panettiere detailed the “heartbreaking” moment she signed full custody over to her ex-fiancé while Kaya was in Ukraine, saying that it was a “shock.”

“She was already over there in a country where her uncle is a mayor and they are icons over there,” Panettiere said of Wladimir and his brother, Vitali Klitschko. “It is a country that is very male-dominated, and there wasn’t a heck of a lot that I could do.”

Although Hayden believes Klitschko is a “fantastic father doing the right thing,” Panettiere wants Klitschko to “fully grasp” what Kaya’s separation from her mom will mean in the future.

“Kaya is going around and asking other women if she can call them Mommy,” Panettiere said. “That’s a cry for help.”

“Kids need their moms,” “I had never endangered her or done anything that would, in this country, they would never take a child from me.

“It never would have happened,” Panettiere continued. “When she was there, I was stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

Watch the video below

In a Red Table exclusive, actress @haydenpanettier bravely reveals her truth about giving up custody of her only child. Special guest host and first time mom-to-be @kellyosbourne joins the Table with life-changing updates of her own. ✨ Link 🔗 in bio. pic.twitter.com/8WQ4yLeAOM — Red Table Talk (@RedTableTalk) September 28, 2022