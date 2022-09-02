Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 02 September 2022 – It was a bad day for two thugs who raided a busy roadside eatery and fired several shots before robbing a man of his motorbike.

In the video, the armed thugs are seen walking to the eatery and accosting a man waiting to be served.

One of the thugs snatches his motorbike keys while his accomplice fires several shots, leaving the victim running for his dear life.

Shortly after, patrol cops pursue the thugs and kill them on the spot.

Watch the dramatic video.

Thugs steal from vendors pic.twitter.com/yB3lpoCGHX — Post TV (@PostTVKe) September 2, 2022

The Kenyan DAILY POST.