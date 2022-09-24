Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 September 2022 – A police officer stationed at Kabarnet Police Station in Baringo County reportedly lost his life after battering his wife.

The deceased cop identified as Abdulahi Hussein, is said to have been electrocuted to death in the sitting room by a naked live wire that was hanging dangerously.

Hussein’s wife went to report the assault case at his workstation and when his colleagues came to his house to arrest him, they found his lifeless body lying in the sitting room.

His body was moved to the mortuary and investigations launched.

The Kenyan DAILY POST