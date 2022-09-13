Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 13 September 2022 – EA Sports have revealed their 23 highest-rated players on FIFA 23 ahead of the popular video game’s release with Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema coming out on top.

Lionel Messi had been given the highest rating by EA Sports since their 2018 edition of the game, but the Paris Saint-Germain superstar is now in fifth place behind Benzema, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), and Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City).

While all five of those players have received ratings of 91 on the game, Benzema’s overall statistics top them all.

The Frenchman enjoyed a sensational 2021-22 campaign, scoring 10 goals in the knockout stages of the Champions League to help Madrid claim their 14th European crown.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who last beat Messi to the top spot four years ago, has dropped from third to eighth with a rating of 90 despite scoring 24 goals in 38 games for Manchester United last season.

Here are the confirmed 23 highest-rated players in FIFA 23 this year, as confirmed by EA Sports today;

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 91 rated

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 91 rated

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) – 91 rated

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 91 rated

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) – 91 rated

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 90 rated

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 90 rated

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 90 rated

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 90 rated

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) – 90 rated

Neymar Jr (Paris Saint-Germain) – 89 rated

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) – 89 rated

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) – 89 rated

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) – 89 rated

Casemiro (Manchester United) – 89 rated

Alisson (Liverpool) – 89 rated

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 89 rated

Ederson (Manchester City) – 89 rated

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – 89 rated

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) – 89 rated

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 88 rated

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – 88 rated

Marquinhos (Paris-Saint Germain) – 88 rated