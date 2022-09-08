Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – At least 12 people died and 40 others were injured in a fire at a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam.

The fire broke out on Tuesday night, September 6, at the bar in Binh Duong province, an industrial production hub near Ho Chi Minh City, according to the official Vietnam News Agency.

“When the fire broke out, I was so panicked and ran for safety and can’t remember how it happened,” a witness, who identified herself only as Quynh, was quoted as saying in the report.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday September 7, ordered the Ministry of Public Security and provincial authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.

Chinh also ordered cities and provinces across the Southeast Asian country to step safety standards at facilities prone to fire, including at karaoke bars. Three firefighters were killed in a fire at another karaoke bar in Hanoi last month.