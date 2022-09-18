Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 18 September 2022 – Azimio blogger, Pauline Njoroge, turned a year older in style in a colourful birthday party attended by close friends.

Outgoing Interior PS Karanja Kibicho was among those who were invited to the party and his presence has raised eyebrows on social media.

He helped her to cut the cake as guests cheered.

It should be remembered that Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, claimed that Pauline warms Kibicho’s bed.

It was even alleged that Kibicho had assigned her a bodyguard and gifted her a Prado.

Below are photos of the birthday party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.