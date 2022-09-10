Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 September 2022 – State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena, and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Raychelle Omamo, got emotional while bidding outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta farewell during a ceremony organized by the Kenya Defence Forces(KDF).

Uhuru was feted on Friday, September 9, to mark the end of his 10-year reign.

Kanze was overwhelmed by emotions as she sang the national anthem.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Raychelle Omamo, was also spotted getting emotional as she proceeded to the dais where VIPs sat.

She wept uncontrollably as she wiped her tears.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.