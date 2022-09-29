Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – Kanye West has hired yet another divorce lawyer in the case involving his estranged ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The rapper has hired Robert Stephan Cohen of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP as his sixth divorce attorney in the back and forth case with Kim Kardashian.

The lawyer represented Melinda Gates in her multi-billion dollar divorce case with Bill Gates.

TMZ reported that Kanye West is also bringing Nicholas A. Salick of Salick Family Law Group, APLC as his counsel in California, as Cohen is based in New York, and the Kim divorce case is in Los Angeles.

Cohen who represented Melinda, also had clients like Rupert Murdoch, Chris Rock, Athina Onassis and more.

Kim and Kanye’s relationship has been a rollercoaster since she first filed, at times they’ve gotten along, hitting their kid’s events together, and at others, he’s attacked her on social media on everything from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, to where their kids go to school.