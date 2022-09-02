Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – Kanye West who went off on a social media tirade on Thursday September 1, hollered at men who fathered children in the Kardashian clan.

In an Instagram post he shared, the Donda rapper described them as “cum donors”.

“Calling my fellow cum doners. We in this 2gthr,” the rapper captioned a now-deleted Instagram post which accompanied a black-background photo that simply read, “Tristan, Travis, Scott.”

Travis Scott recently welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner. They also share daughter Stormi.

Shortly after, Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian, who share daughter True, had their second baby via surrogate.

Scott Disick shares three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, who has since married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

This is coming after he called out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, for supporting her daughters when they shot for Playboy. In the post, West admitted to having an addiction to porn, saying it “destroyed” his family.