Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – U.S. Media personality, Charlamagne Tha God has weighed in on the debate of ‘most influential’ rappers.

In a recent episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast, hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, the controversial TV and radio host said;

“I’m not gon’ say the number order, but it’s four: Kanye, Jay, Pac, Wayne,” he said of West, Shakur, Hov, and Weezy. “Four most influential rappers of all time.”

But the co-host believed he missed a name saying that Chief Keef should be added to the list, but Charlamagne wasn’t convinced.

“You know why I don’t put Chief Keef in there? Because Chief Keef didn’t influence like, the world,” he said of the Chicago star. “He influenced a sound of a region. He didn’t influence the world. Those four people I named literally influenced people all over the world.”

Check out the clip below

