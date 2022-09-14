Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 14 September 2022 – Former Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, has shared photos busy at work in his posh office.

Kega was among the prominent politicians from Mt Kenya who paid the price for supporting Raila Odinga.

He advised Kenyans to forget about politics and work to better their lives.

‘’Good people we now have a new Government in place. Day 1 in office. Tuchape kazi sasa wadau,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.