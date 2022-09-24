Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 24, 2022 – Kamiti Prison has given its side of the story regarding the two Iranian terrorists who were released two weeks ago under unclear circumstances and flown out of the country without anyone noticing.

This is after rumors emerged that President William Ruto ordered their release immediately after being sworn in as the 5th President of Kenya.

Speaking on the issue, a senior Police Officer at Kamiti Maximum Prison confirmed that indeed Ahmad Abolfathi Mohammed and Sayed Mansour Mousavi were released from prison before their sentence lapsed.

“Yes, the two were released from prison using the relevant provision of law. Their term was just about to end and they had shown themselves to be of good behaviors,” George Dianga, the prison’s communication officer stated.

The two were arrested in 2013 for planning terrorist attacks on Israeli, American, British, and Saudi Arabian interests in Kenya in 2012.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.