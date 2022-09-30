Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – Kamene Goro’s boyfriend, who goes by the name DJ Bonez, has been accused of neglecting his ex-wife and kids.

Although he displays a lavish lifestyle on social media, his ex-wife Eva Mkala alias Sasha is struggling to make ends meet and raising their kids singlehandedly.

“Sasha hustles to provide for herself and their two children. She has a juice-making/selling business from where she gets money to take care of the kids,” a source close to Sasha revealed.

Dj Bonez had promised to build a house for his ex-wife in the coastal region but he never fulfilled the promise.

He blocked her after falling in love with Kamene Goro and stopped providing for their kids.

Bonez had been married to Sasha for many years before they broke up.

Sasha’s friends are aggrieved by how she is struggling to take care of their kids as her ex-husband enjoys an extravagant lifestyle with Kamene Goro.

Word has it that Bonez is planning to marry Kamene Goro.

He has even visited her parents to seek blessings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.