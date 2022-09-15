Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 September 2022 – Popular Kameme FM presenter, Benson Gathungu alias Mzee Kiengei, who doubles up as a pastor at AIPCA church, has called out a gay man who has been sliding in his DM.

The ‘thirsty’ gay man identified as Njoro, has been pestering Kiengei with sweet messages, begging him to have an intimate relationship with him.

The popular vernacular presenter shared screenshots of the messages that Njoro has been sending him, confessing that he is madly in love with him.

In the messages, Njoro tells Kiengei how he is handsome and begs for a kiss.

Kiengei smoked him out in public and condemned his actions.

This is what he posted on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.