Monday, 12 September 2022 – A middle-aged lady collapsed and died over the weekend after having sex with her boyfriend.

According to a police report, the deceased lady identified as Faith Mutheu, visited her boyfriend Collins Omondi on Friday morning and stayed in his house for two days.

On Sunday at around noon, she started complaining of chest pains after sex.

The two lovebirds continued having steamy sessions but at night, her condition worsened.

He hired a motorbike to take her to the hospital but unfortunately, she died on the way.

The matter was reported to the Emnakasi police station.

This is what the OB report reads.

