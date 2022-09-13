Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, September 13, 2022 – The ongoing mass defections from Raila Odinga’s Azimio to Kenya Kwanza have been attributed to William Ruto’s generosity.

This was confirmed by Wiper Deputy Party Leader Farah Maalim, who has said that Raila’s allies are joining William Ruto because Ruto is immensely generous and has deep pockets, unlike Raila who is very stingy.

Speaking during an interview, the Daadab MP said he was with Ruto in ODM and that, unlike Raila Odinga, Ruto will always share the little he has with friends and go to look for other money.

“William Ruto is a very generous person. When I was with him in ODM, he would share the little he had with others,” Maalim said.

Maalim further stated that Raila’s allies were ditching him because he tends to use people and dump them thereafter.

“In politics, if you use people and dump them, you will pay,” he said.

Immediately, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared William Ruto the President-elect, a section of Raila’s allies started joining Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Already, former Governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Kiraitu Muringi (Meru), and Jack Ranguma (Kisumu), Mandera Senator Ali Roba, Tiaty MP William Kamket, and Ugenya MP David Ochieng have ditched Raila for Ruto.

However, analysts have faulted the ongoing move by Raila’s allies to join the Government, saying it will weaken the Opposition which should act as a watchdog of the Government.

“If we focus on strengthening government institutions, who will put them in check when they go to bed with the Government?” said Advocate Noordin Khagai.

