Thursday, September 15, 2022 – A Twitter user, identified as Kiprono, is crying foul after President William Ruto blocked him.

Kiprono claims that he tirelessly campaigned for Ruto on social media, only to be blocked on Twitter after he questioned why the fuel price has increased, yet Ruto had promised ‘hustlers’ that he will reduce the price once he takes over office.

Kiprono alleged that there are some rogue elements in Ruto’s camp, especially those running his social media accounts, who are keen on frustrating anyone criticizing his leadership.

“I have kept quiet about this, but there are some rogue elements around President Ruto keen to block away everyone. Despite campaigning hard for WSR here on Twitter, this was my reward but tuachie Mungu,” he tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.