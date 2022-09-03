Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 3, 2022 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has predicted the outcome of the Presidential petition lodged at the Supreme Court by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, seeking the nullification of President-Elect William Ruto’s victory during the August 9th Presidential election.

The Supreme Court has been hearing the petition since Monday this week and on Monday next week, they will deliver the Judgement.

According to Kabando, who was vying for Nyeri county senatorial seat in the Azimio coalition, the Judges will call for a re-run because nobody reached 50+ 1 percent as required by the constitution.

Kabando was responding to city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, commonly known as the grand mullah, who had predicted that the Supreme Court will uphold William Ruto’s victory.

“Grand Mullah, rationality/ Logic as a unit of epistemology is often times misunderstood for fallacies. The law and the facts are intertwined but often cherry-picked. Brace for a rerun, it is a marathon. And Venezuelans are not good in athletics, can’t hold a candle to our feted legend,’’ Kabando told Ahmednasir.

The Supreme Court will deliver the ruling on Monday, September 5, 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.