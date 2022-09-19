Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 September 2022 – A trespasser was nabbed at Justin and Hailey Bieber’s home last weekend.

TMZ reported that the security team spotted a guy who broke into the backyard in an exclusive gated Los Angeles community last Saturday, and it ended in a mad foot chase.

He was spotted hanging out by the couple’s BBQ, and when the security approached him, he took off running, jumping over one of the walls and into the neighborhood. Security gave a chase but the guy disappeared.

Justin and Hailey were not home as they were away on vacation.

When the police who were called in arrived, they searched the area, but came up empty-handed.