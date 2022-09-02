Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – Supreme Court Judge William Ouko yesterday put IEBC’s legal team to task as he sought an explanation for the disparity in the number of votes for the presidential and other elective positions.

Advocate Mahat Somane was asked to demonstrate instances where some electorate walked into polling stations and voted for the president alone.

In their petition, Raila Odinga and Martha Karua listed areas where the votes of the president were more than those of the governor, senator, woman representative, and members of the county assembly, alleging ballot stuffing in favor of William Ruto.

“In your analysis, did you have any instances where voters walked into the polling stations and voted for the president and no other candidate?” Ouko asked Mahat.

Ouko further tasked IEBC lawyers to explain the number of stray ballots accounted for during the entire presidential tallying process. Mahat was instructed to give a breakdown of the stray ballots for each county.

“There was an allegation that 33,000 votes differential were noted between the votes cast for the president and those for governors, senators, and women representatives.”

“You tried to explain that some of those instances arose from stray ballots this morning. Would you tell us how many constitute stray ballots?” Ouko asked.

In response to advocate Mahat’s argument that IEBC accounted for votes identified by KIEMS kits, referring to his PowerPoint presentation, Justice Ouko asked the lawyer to account for the votes cast manually.

“According to your presentation on PowerPoint this afternoon, you said Kiems kits were used in 45,994 polling stations out of 46,229, which gives us 235 polling stations which I assume did not use KIEMS kits.”

“Therefore assuming that the manual system was employed to identify them, are you able to say the numbers for these 235 polling stations?” Ouko asked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.