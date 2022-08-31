Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 31, 2022 – The jury in the trial of Ryan Giggs has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts on any of the three counts in his domestic violence case.

The former Manchester United footballer had been on trial for four weeks but following more than 20 hours of deliberations, the jury of seven women and four men, having lost one juror to illness, failed to reach any verdicts.

According to Mail Online, the jury had been out considering their deliberations for 22 hours and 59 minutes before they were brought back into court at 3.04pm.

Lawyers will now have to consider the public interest of a retrial but any further trial would only take place many months from now.

Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.

He also denied ‘losing control’ and headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1, 2020.

Jurors first went out to consider verdicts late on the afternoon of August 23. The jury of 12 was later reduced to 11 after one juror went sick and was discharged.

Judge Hilary Manley yesterday gave the jury a majority direction, meaning they did not have to return unanimous verdicts agreed by all 11, but could return verdicts if a majority of 10-1 agreed.

But jurors were brought back into court this afternoon and asked if they had reached any agreement on any counts.

The foreman of the jury at Manchester Crown Court answered: ‘No.’

Asked if there was any ‘realistic prospect’ of them reaching verdicts if given more time, the foreman again answered: ‘No.’

Judge Manley thanked jurors and discharged them from their duties. Giggs, who made no reaction during the short hearing, was released on bail until a mention hearing on September 7.