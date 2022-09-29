Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Junior Researcher

POSITION DESCRIPTION:

Reporting to the Head of Research, Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning, the holder of this role is specifically to conduct a community-based burn Injury study that will provide data for the development of household burn injury prevention innovation for under-five children in Kibera.

LOCATION: NAIROBI

CONTRACT TYPE: SHORT-TERM(2MONTHS)

Duties & Responsibilities

Support planning, designing and delivery of project activities in accordance with the CFK Africa’s expansion plan.

Develop a study protocol and submit it to AMREF ethical research committee for approval.

Obtain research implementation approvals from NACOSTI, county department of health/Nairobi metropolitan services, and other relevant authorities in the study plan.

Prepare study tools, plan, and cost to implement the study.

Conduct literature review on the areas of interest in burn injury and sampling in collaboration with the head of research, monitoring, evaluation, and learning.

Recruit and train enumerators in collaboration with MEAL and health program coordinators.

Organize, mobilize and schedule data collection with participants from the sampled data collection sites.

Allocate data collection targets to data collectors in clusters and supervise them to ensure the quality of data is maintained.

Clean and organize data into datasets, transcripts, and code books ready for analysis.

Prepare analysis charts for qualitative data and analysis plan for quantitative to be approved by the head of research, monitoring, evaluation, and learning.

Analyze qualitative and quantitative data and develop a study report with recommendations for the development of burn injury prevention innovation for children under five.

Submit a proposed plan of implementation of a burn injury prevention innovation based on the findings of the study conducted.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in clinical medicine or medicine and surgery from a recognized university or master in public health, or master/Ph.D. in Social science with experience conducting research of this nature.

5 years’ experience in health and social research. Having practiced as a public health practitioner is an added advantage.

Knowledge and experience in building study protocols for ethical review and government approvals.

Experience and knowledge in collecting, and analyzing data from the community to develop health-related innovations.

Knowledge in planning and implementing health related innovations will be an added advantage.

Advanced IT Skills.

Competency in the use of Microsoft Office.

Good understanding of data analysis and management preferably R and SPSS.

Excellent skills in data presentation such as Power BI.

Highly organized with good coordinating skills.

Excellent communication skills, both writing and verbal.

Flexible to adjust to working schedules and priorities to meet deadlines, juggle multiple assignments and work in a dynamic environment.

How to Apply

If you believe that you qualify for this position, kindly fill the form below and submit your CV, current and expected salary to recruitment@cfkafrica.org by 7th October 2022. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Click here for full description on the Job.

ABOUT CFK AFRICA:

Founded in 2001, CFK Africa exists to improve public health and economic prosperity in the informal settlements in Kenya. CFK Africa combines service with responsible research to inform and assist participatory development in other informal settlements globally.

To learn more about CFK Africa, please visit: https://cfkafrica.org.