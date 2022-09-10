Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 10, 2022 – Suna East Member of Parliament (MP) Junet Mohamed has broken his silence following Raila Odinga’s humiliating defeat by President-elect William Ruto in the just concluded General Election.

Speaking for the first time after weeks of hiding following the loss, Junet, who was vocal in the run-up to the August 9 General Election, denied ever being involved in the KEMSA scandal.

Junet was responding to allegations by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot that he was among the beneficiaries of the KEMSA scandal.

According to Cheruiyot, William Ruto’s administration will ensure he (Junet) returns the money he allegedly stole through the KEMSA heist.

“You will return the KEMSA money. That at least we shall make sure you do,” said Cheruiyot.

However, in a rejoinder, Junet refused to be cowed as he savagely rebutted claims by the Kericho senator.

He dared Cheruiyot to bring the fight on, vowing to embarrass him and his boss (President-elect William Ruto).

“He (Cheruiyot) thinks now that his cousin has become president he can intimidate people. We are ready for him…If he thinks we shall succumb he is shall face a rude shock,” tweeted Junet.

Junet is among the Azimio bigwigs who have been accused of conning Raila his money and failing to do their duty, leading to Baba’s loss in the election.

