Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 03 September 2022 – Kenyan rapper, Julius Owino, alias Juliani, has left fans gushing after stepping out with his newborn son.

Juliani and his wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a, the former Machakos County first lady, were blessed with a son last month.

They have been keeping their child out of the limelight but on Saturday, September 3, 2022, Juliani shared a photo posing beside a baby stroller carrying his young son.

“I will make you very fruitful; I will make nations of you, and kings will come from you,” he captioned the photo.

This is Lillian’s first child with the rapper.

She was previously married to former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua for more than 10 years but they were not blessed with a child.

It is alleged that Lillian did not want to sire a kid with Mutua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.