Friday, 23 September 2022 – Rapper Juliani has shared a cute family video spending time with his son and wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a.

The popular rapper and philanthropist has been spending a lot of time with his adorable son and documenting the memorable father-son moments.

He recently revealed that he had planned to take 6 months off to bond with his son, but since he has sunk into debt after running several projects, he has to juggle between work and parenting.

Juliani’s son turned 2 months old yesterday.

Below is the cute family video that he posted.

