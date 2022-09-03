Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 03 September 2022 – Lillian Ng’ang’a has shared a video on her Instagram stories spending quality time with her husband, Juliani.

The celebrity couple went for a candlelight dinner on Friday night in a high-end city restaurant.

In the video, the gorgeous mother of one could be heard laughing while recording her hubby, who was all bubbly and in good spirits.

“My Friday night,” she captioned the video.

Lillian and Juliani fell in love last year after she parted ways with former Governor Alfred Mutua.

