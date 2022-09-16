Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Actress Julia Fox has said that she’s ‘proud’ she split from rapper Kanye West over his ‘unresolved issues’

Fox who has been reflecting on their whirlwind romance, said she is proud of herself for leaving Kanye as soon as she saw the first red flag.

She told ES Magazine;

“It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it or energy … I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that.”

The actress also said that she couldn’t keep up with the rapper’s fast lifestyle once “real life set in.”

She added that had she been the same person she was before having her 1-year-old son, she probably would’ve held on a lot longer to the Ye relationship.