Sunday, 04 September 2022 – An upcoming actress from Mombasa has set tongues wagging after she shared a video of Former Governor Hassan Joho surprising her with an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The pretty actress who acts as Tamara in the Kovu series – a Swahili telenovela that is aired on Maisha Magic Plus – bumped into Joho at a high-end electronic shop in Mombasa town where he was running his private errands.

Tamara told Joho she wanted a phone and he did not waste any time.

He told her to pick any phone that she likes and she went for an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The lucky lady is very beautiful.

See her photos below.

You can watch the video of Joho buying her the phone in case you missed it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.