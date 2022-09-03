Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 03 September 2022 – A beautiful lady, identified as Wendy Wairimu, has been called out by a married woman for trying to wreck her marriage.

Wendy works as a sales lady at the Lintons Beauty World shop, located at the Hub Mall in Karen.

The woman claims that the rogue lady got her husband’s phone number from Mpesa records after he paid for some beauty products using Mpesa.

She then started sending him flirting messages.

The aggrieved woman discovered that Wendy has been meeting her husband secretly for unprotected ‘fun’.

He even sends her money in exchange for juicy photos and videos.

She is begging him to marry her as a second wife.

The woman shared intimate chats between the saleslady and her husband on Telegram and exposed her for being a home wrecker.

Below are juicy photos of the lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.