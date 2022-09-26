Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – An outspoken Jubilee Party politician has begged forgiveness from President William Ruto for abusing during the presidential campaigns.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Monday morning, former Kiambu Town Member of Parliament, Jude Njomo, said he is yet to come to terms that William Ruto is the fifth President of Kenya.

Njomo also said he lost the Kiambu town parliamentary seat to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Machua because he ignored the voices on the ground.

The former lawmaker also told the TV station that they were abusing President William Ruto because they were optimistic that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga would become the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

The legislator concluded by asking Ruto to consider those Jubilee Party MPs who were supporting Raila Odinga and work with them for the sake of the development of the country.

“We urge his Excellency President William Ruto to forgive us and consider us in his government,” Njomo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST