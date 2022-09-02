Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance lawyer, Julie Soweto, demonstrated how the Venezuelan National, Jose Carmago, allegedly helped to rig the election in favor of President-elect William Ruto.

Through a PowerPoint presentation, Soweto displayed Form 34A directly from the IEBC portal, which bore the name Jose Camargo.

According to Julie, Form 34A bearing Camargo’s name was uploaded on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) portal.

The form belonged to the Gacharagu Primary School polling station in Muguru ward in Muranga County.

She argued that his name is evidence enough that he was responsible for allegedly interfering with the forms and manipulating votes which were being uploaded on the IEBC portal.

She further argued that he reportedly played a key role in determining the President-elect.

However, Journalist Oliver Mathenge has debunked Soweto’s claims and said all boxes that brought ballot papers to Kenya from Greece had a piece of paper written Jose Carmago.

Mathenge shared evidence showing a box in Kakamega County that had Jose Carmago written at the bottom of the box.

Here is what Mathenge shared on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.