Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – Former Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, is without a doubt one of the most flamboyant politicians in Kenya.

Although his source of wealth has been a subject of discussion in public for years, the senior ODM politician openly displays his lavish lifestyle on social media, leaving many Kenyans green with envy.

Joho took to his Tik-Tok account to show his followers how he is enjoying life away from politics by sharing a video strolling around his lavish residence in Vipingo Ridge with Giraffes.

He lives in the exclusive neighborhood, which is the home to various species of wild animals, among them Giraffes, Zebras and Waterbucks.

Kenya Wildlife Services set up a wildlife sanctuary on the 2,500-acre estate that also have several golf courses.

Watch the video that the self-proclaimed Sultan of Mombasa posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.