Monday, 19 September 2022 – World leaders have arrived for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning, September 19.

U.S. president Joe Biden and wife, Jill Biden clasped hands as they arrived while French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte were also spotted entering the Abbey, where the first state funeral for almost 60 years is taking place today.

Britain will be laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest today at a state funeral that is drawing presidents, kings, princes and prime ministers with up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch who reigned for 70 years.

About 500 leaders and dignitaries will be represented at the funeral, at least one from almost every country with which Britain has diplomatic relations.

World leaders – including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol – arrive at Westminster Abbey. pic.twitter.com/vaQhdwkI6C — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) September 19, 2022