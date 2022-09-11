Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 11, 2022 – United States President Joe Biden has dispatched a team of high-profile leaders to Kenya to witness the swearing-in of President-elect William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

Ruto, 56, beat all the odds and vanquished seasoned politician Raila Odinga during the August 9th presidential election.

The veteran politician, who has unsuccessfully vied for the presidency five times, moved to the Supreme Court but the apex court still upheld Ruto’s win.

In a statement issued by the White House on Saturday, the US President sent 5 leaders to witness the swearing-in of the Son of Kamagut as the fifth President of Kenya.

Here are the 5 top leaders from the US who will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

1. United States Trade Representative, Katherine Tai

2. United States Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman.

3. United States Representative (D), Texas Honorable Colin Allred

4. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Mary Catherine Phee.

5. Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development Dr. Monde Muyangwa

The Kenyan DAILY POST.