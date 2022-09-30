Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – James Rowe has resigned as manager of National League club AFC Fylde 24 hours after being charged with sexual assault.

A Fylde statement said: “Following a meeting this afternoon, the board have accepted James Rowe’s resignation as manager of the club. Andy Taylor will take temporary charge until a new manager is appointed.”

Rowe left his previous job at Chesterfield in February following an allegation of sexual indecency, which he denied, before being appointed by Fylde the following month.

Derbyshire Police confirmed on Wednesday that a 39-year-old man had been charged with sexual assault and is due to appear before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre next month.

Derbyshire Police said in a statement on Wednesday: “A man has been charged with sexual assault.

“In January this year, officers received a report of a man having sexually assaulted a woman in Chesterfield, with the offence alleged to have taken place in November 2021.

“James Rowe, 39, of Breaston, in Derby, has now been charged and is due to appear before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Monday, November 7.”

The alleged offence occurred last November when Rowe was Chesterfield’s manager.

Sportsmail also revealed that Chesterfield wrote a ‘letter of concern’ to the FA after Rowe was appointed at Fylde, in which they claimed no-one at the club had approached them for references.

After appointing Rowe Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite said: “We have done our due diligence on James, and while it is clear he is no shrinking violet, we are confident that James will bring a winning mentality to the club.”