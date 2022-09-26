Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – Former Citizen TV senior political reporter, Jacque Maribe, has been heading the communication department at the office of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Sources revealed that the controversial media personality has been controlling which media can access Gachagua and organizing media interviews for him.

She has also been handling what becomes public from his office.

Gachagua offered Maribe the job after he took over office.

Maribe confirmed that she has landed the lucrative job in an interview and reiterated that God worked in mysterious ways to place her in a position to be considered for the job despite her fall from grace.

She further revealed that her faith remained strong despite facing murder charges because of being a pastor’s child.

Her appointment comes barely three years after she was fired from Citizen TV.

She was fired while at the peak of her career after she was linked to the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.