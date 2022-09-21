Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 21 September 2022 – Former Citizen TV senior political reporter, Jacque Maribe, is reportedly living with her parents after doctors advised her family to monitor her mental health.

According to sources, the once-celebrated TV journalist is in a state of depression, having been bogged down by the publicized murder case where she is accused of aiding her ex-boyfriend Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, to murder businesswoman Monica Kimani.

She has been threatening to end her own life after facing so many tribulations.

Her health started deteriorating in July this year.

She stopped eating and lost a lot of weight after turning into a heavy drinker.

At one time during the murder trial, she missed the court session after collapsing at home.

She was rushed to a city hospital where she was admitted for weeks.

Her lawyer Hassan Nandwa told the court that the murder case had traumatized her.

Maribe and her ex-boyfriend Joseph Irungu are awaiting the court judgment after the prosecution closed the murder case in July.

Investigating Officer Chief Inspector Maxwell Otieno, who was the last witness to testify, told the court that Maribe facilitated the murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.