Thursday, 29 September 2022 – A lawyer has dispelled the school of thought that most rich people are unhappy.

In a tweet shared on her handle that has gone viral, @nwaoma007 argued that it will be cold comfort to assume that rich people are not happy.

She tweeted;

”I hate to burst your bubble. But many rich people are happy. Their children are doing well. They’re neither drug addicts nor failures. They’re also reasonably happy in their personal relationships & have no more trauma than the poor man. It’s cold comfort to assume otherwise.”