Monday, 26 September 2022 – The Italian island of Sardinia has announced plans to pay people 15,000 euros or $14,767.88 each to live on the island.

According to reports, the government has set aside $45 million for the relocation grant, which is enough to fund 3,000 moves. Since many young people are moving abroad for work, the government wants to get people to the island.

“We have created the conditions for young people to decide to stay and [develop] the economic fabric of the most fragile territories,” said Christian Solinas, Sardinia’s president.

“There can be no growth without a real enhancement of the territories, of the interior and most disadvantaged areas, which must pass through new policies for their repopulation.”

These are the requirements to receive the money to move to Sardinia:

You must move to a Sardinian municipality with no more than 3,000 people.

You must live there full time and transfer your residence within 18 months of moving there.

The money must be used to buy or renovate a home.

The grant cannot exceed half of the total cost of the house or the renovations.