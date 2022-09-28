Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – Former Italy forward, Antonio Cassano has called for Cristiano Ronaldo to retire or risk becoming a regular substitute following his recent struggles for his club and country.

Ronaldo has started just one league match this term under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. He also struggled on Tuesday evening, September 27, as he missed some key chances in Portugal’s 1-0 defeat against Spain that saw his side miss out on the semi-finals of the Nations League.

His place in the national team is now being questioned, though, with many calling that he should retire.

Cassano feels Ronaldo is no longer reaching his usual high standards and should call time on his career.

”At this point, Cristiano should do himself a favour and understand that if you don’t reach a certain level, you should close the shop,’ Cassano told Cabine Desportiva.

‘He won everything, he was a phenomenon. Stop! You have to stop or you’ll only run into the bench.’

Ronaldo holds the world record for the number of goals in international men’s football, having scored 117 times for his country.