Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Former Majority leader in the National Assembly, Adan Duale, has alleged that outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta conned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement, Duale claimed that Uhuru duped the Azimio Leader that he would deliver Mt. Kenya region votes by deploying state machinery only for things to turn out opposite as he expected.

“It is baffling that Uhuru conned Raila that he will deliver Mt. Kenya votes and would deploy the deep state to overturn the will of the people,” Duale stated.

At the same time, Duale criticized Uhuru for referring to Raila as his leader, saying the outgoing head of state is soothing his ego to perpetuate hopeless optimism.

“It’s perplexing that he now refers to the 5th time loser as his leader to soothe his ego and perpetuate hopeless optimism,” he stated.

In a veiled attack on the outgoing Head of State, Duale said that it is evident that President Uhuru is reeling from a devastating defeat and living in denial by saying that Odinga is his leader.

“Evidently, the outgoing President is reeling from devastating defeat and living in denial. By asserting that Tinga is his leader, he clearly has refused to move on and is looking at the future with a rearview mirror,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.