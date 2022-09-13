Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, September 13, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino has maintained that President Uhuru Kenyatta conned Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga during the August 9th Presidential election.

In a tweet shortly after Uhuru hosted President-elect William Ruto at State House on Monday, Babu said Uhuru’s body language painted a picture of a cordial relationship with his deputy, long seen as his enemy.

“Thank you Uhuru Kenyatta for keeping your word to Ruto. Your body language tells it all. It was a long con,” he said.

This was the second time the outspoken youthful legislator was insinuating that Uhuru’s close ties with the Azimio leader was part of a wider scheme to have Ruto sail to power.

Shortly before the Supreme Court rendered its verdict on Raila’s petition that sought to overturn Ruto’s win, Babu pre-emptied the judgment and said Raila would still remain his leader even after he was ‘conned’

Owino further maintained that despite the con game, Raila Odinga will one day become President of the Republic of Kenya.

“We will still reach where we are going. If we could not hunt with a dog, we would use a cat,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST