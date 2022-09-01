Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto’s fate now hangs in the balance.

This is after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) finally agreed to open all the servers for Raila Odinga as directed by the Supreme Court even after playing hard to get.

In a statement yesterday, IEBC confirmed that it will give access to the parties contesting the outcome of the August 9, Presidential poll.

“Following the Supreme Court order, IEBC has granted access to the parties to access the servers and the scrutiny exercise is ongoing,” read a statement from the Commission.

Earlier, Senior Counsel James Orengo accused the commission of denying Raila Odinga’s agents access to the IEBC backend.

Orengo told the SCOK justices that the officials at the IEBC headquarters at the Anniversary Towers declined them entry on grounds that they needed authorization, despite the Supreme Court issuing express orders a day before.

In response, Justice Isaac Lenaola stated that the exercise was ongoing by the time the apex court took a lunch break and also promised to follow up on the matter.

IEBC on Tuesday, August 30, directed the commission to give the applicants supervised access to any servers at the National Tallying Centre for storing and transmitting voting information which is forensically imaged to capture a copy of Form 34C which is the total votes cast.

The commission was also ordered to furnish the applicants with copies of its password policy, password matrix, owners of system administration passwords, system users and levels of access, and workflow chats for identification, tallying, transmission, and posting of portals and any API’s that had been integrated and the list of human interface and controls for such intervention.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.