Friday, September 2, 2022 – An audit and scrutiny of IEBC servers as ordered by the Supreme Court has buried Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s hopes completely.

This is after it vindicated IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati from any wrongdoing as had been claimed by Raila.

According to the ICT Scrutiny report by the Supreme Court of Kenya, there were no suspicious activities detected on all the logs that IEBC provided to party agents.

IEBC granted the agents for various parties supervised access to the live server via an interactive session.

The report states that the parties’ concerns and inquiries were thoroughly addressed by querying the server for logs, users, and access traces, as well as scrutinizing forms 34A, 34C, and 34B at the operating system level.

The agents’ requests to see the audit logs for user root throughout the election period was also granted, with the report findings noting that the logs retrieved from August 8 to August 29, 2022, also revealed no unusual activity.

One of the petitioners, Khelif khalifa, was represented by agents who wanted to know if the root user deleted or erased any files from the server.

However, according to the findings, no records of file deletions or removals were discovered.

The agents also wanted to know when form 34C was uploaded to the public portal. According to the report, it was determined to be Aug 16 2022 20:17 hours, throwing doubt on the assertions that form 34C was generated multiple times.

